BFHD opens second community COVID-19 testing site in Richland

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — As COVID-19 rates remain exceptionally high across the region, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is spearheading a second community testing site for COVID-19 to ease the burden on the CBC West testing site in Pasco.

According to a social media post by the BFHD on Wednesday, this second COVID-19 testing site will be located at the Columbia Playfield parking lot at 1005 Swift Blvd. This testing site is around the corner from Richland High School and just up the street from the northern edge of Howard Amon Park.

It will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday each week. This way, people who need to get tested can do so free of cost even when the CBC West location in Pasco is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On Tuesday, September 7, the CBC West testing site was overwhelmed with Tri-Cities community members returning from Labor Day weekend. The site reached capacity and was unable to withstand the high volume of testing required by community members. Just one day later, the BFHD has responded by putting together a new testing site.

Though pre-registration is strongly encouraged, it is not required. Walk-ups/Drive-ups are going to be allowed.

However, you can pre-register for appointments as early as the morning of Thursday, September 9 online. To register for a test, you must click here if you’ve had symptoms or click here if you haven’t experienced symptoms.

If you or a loved one would like to locate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near you, click here.

