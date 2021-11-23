BFHD promotes at-home COVID-19 tests for the holidays

by Dylan Carter

SayYes! COVID Test

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With families visiting town for the Thanksgiving holiday, public health officials are pushing for members of their community to be proactive with free At-Home COVID-19 tests courtesy of the Benton-Franklin Health District.

According to the BFHD, you can claim your free at-home COVID-19 test kits at the following link: SayYesCovidHomeTest.org. These test kits will be available until the supply is exhausted, BFHD officials confirmed.

They added that kits are being shipped very quickly with many applicants receiving them within a few days of signing up. Additionally, the BFHD is expecting to receive kits to provide for community members who do not have an address or sustainable internet access.

“Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices. Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer with Benton-Franklin Health District. “Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes.”

If you order a test kit now, you’ll receive it in time for holiday gatherings toward the end of December. You may also reach out to 509-460-4200 if you’re interested in receiving one of these kits.

These kits are available to Benton and Franklin County residents. That will not extend to residents of Walla Walla, Yakima, or Ellensburg. Only one order is eligible per address, but that includes four kits including eight tests each per test.

Dr. Person described the ideal candidates for at-home COVID-19 test kits as those who haven’t received the COVId-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk of exposure to the virus.

