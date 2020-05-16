BFHD reports 25 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced on Saturday that there are 25 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities region.

There are now 1,337 COVID-19 cases in the area.

In Benton County, there are 630 confirmed cases, while 143 of them are probable. Probable means that they show symptoms and have been associated with a confirmed case. There are 450 confirmed cases in Franklin County, and 114 probable cases.

Fifty-seven deaths associated with the virus have been in Benton County. The Health District does not update the deaths on the weekend. There has been 72 total.

There are currently 36 patients with the virus hospitalized.

