BFHD reports eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported on Sunday that there are only eight new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities region.

This brings the total number of cases in the Tri-Cities to 1,216.

There are exactly 700 coronavirus cases in Benton County, and 516 cases in Franklin County.

There have been sixty-four deaths associated with the coronavirus. Fifty-one of them are from Benton County. There have been three deaths associated with the Tyson Foods plant in Wallula.

There are currently forty-two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

