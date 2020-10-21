BFHD reports high positivity rates but no new deaths

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local health officials announced Wednesday an increase of 32 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 28 new cases for Franklin County.

There is now a total of 9,771 confirmed cases between the two counties.

BFHD also updated positivity rates from tests taken between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18. (See here for statistical explanations.) Benton County = 9.21% while Franklin County = 10.96%. The target is 50x the number of cases or 2%.

There are no new deaths to report.

