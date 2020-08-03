BFHD reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District’s weekend update on coronavirus cases showed a lower increase than previous weekends.

Benton County had a total of 35 new cases over the weekend with 14 additional cases today, bringing the total to 3,515.

The county also reported two deaths, both of whom had underlying health conditions.

Franklin County gained 60 new cases over the weekend with 16 more today.

There are no deaths to report in Franklin County.

