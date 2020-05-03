BFHD reports more than 600 coronavirus cases in Benton County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced on Sunday that there are forty-two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the Tri-Cities region to 1,058.

There are 609 cases in Benton County, and 449 in Franklin County. Forty-four of the deaths are from Benton County. There are a total of fifty deaths. The BFHD does not report new deaths on the weekend.

There are currently thirty-six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

There are fifteen new COVID-19 cases linked to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Wallula. In the Tri-Cities, there are 162 coronavirus cases linked to the plant. There are two deaths associated with food processing facilities.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments