BFHD reports new COVID-19 death since Oct. 13

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local health officials just announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the bi-county area since Oct. 13. The individual was from Benton County. Benton and Franklin Counties now had 188 confirmed deaths.

Despite this, Benton County only increased by 16 coronavirus cases while Franklin County increased by 14. The total confirmed cases to date is 9,801.

