Humane Society: Please foster a local kitten, cat, puppy or dog — even for a weekend

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Let’s paws for a moment because local adult dogs, adult cats, puppies and kittens are in need of your social skills to help them learn how to socialize.

The Benton-Franklin Humane Society is in search of foster care volunteers willing to feed and cuddle some cute pets.

Elizabeth Lech, Executive Assistant at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society, says even as the season should be coming to an end, the shelter is still seeing an influx of kittens.

“Kitten season continues to not only start earlier, but go later into the season. We’ve really gotten hit hard at the end of the season. So we need fosters for kittens and puppies. We could also use fosters for adult cats and adult dogs — even if it’s just for a weekend. Fostering is really whatever you make it,” said Lech.

It’s possible to be a foster volunteer even if you have pets. Lech recommends having extra space if you have other animals; a bathroom or a bedroom for the furry friend would be ideal.

You would be required to provide a clean environment, food, and water, but fostering commitments as far as time can flexible.

“I mean, it’s literally feeding and watering them, playing with them, learning their personalities’ kind of being able to report back to BFHS. This guy loves belly rubs, this cat is a little shy and might need more time. It’s a lot more information we can gather from fosters which helps us provide that to our adopters,” said Leach.

More information can be found on their website.