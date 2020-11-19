BFT and 2nd Harvest partner to give away 60 Thanksgiving dinners to people without transportation

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Benton Franklin Transit Center and Second Harvest Food Donations partnered up Wednesday afternoon to host a first-come, first-serve registration event for Thanksgiving dinner food boxes.

The first thirty people in line at the Ben Franklin Center in Kennewick were able to sign up for a food-drop off on their doorstep on Nov. 24th.

The event was only open to people without transportation and/or transit riders.

Ali Madison, the director of marketing and communications for BFT said she wanted to help make a difference.

“It warms our hearts honestly, because these are people that we know we are going to be able to assist in having a happy Thanksgiving,” Madison said. “They’ll have a good hot meal on the table, worry free of where those food items were going to come from.”

The boxes are filled with all of the needed ingredients including turkey, sides and dessert.

For Elle Brunswick, this was her only way of receiving a holiday dinner.

“This event is great because I had no idea how I was going to be able to get Thanksgiving food, It’s a blessing,” Elle Brunswick said.

Ashley Riggin said even though the event started at noon, she made sure to come three hours early.

“I cam here at 9 a.m. so that my mom and I can eat for Thanksgiving,” Riggin said.

Eric Smithson said that as someone without reliable transportation, getting around especially in COVID-19 times is challenging.

“It’s difficult for us to get around anyway, and having this resource where we get a priority because we’re riding the bus is really nice,” Smithson said.

Brunswick agreed, adding that the drop-off system is helpful.

“Those of us that rely on public transportation don’t have the ability to carry lots of food home,” Brunswick said.

If you missed today’s event, there will be a second one on Nov. 19th at the transit center starting at 7 a.m. The first thirty people signed up will receive a box. For more information, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.