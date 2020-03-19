Bicyclist dies in propane truck crash

Associated Press by Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a propane truck on the Oregon coast in Florence, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 126, KEZI-TV reported.

Danny Galloway, 53, of Florence was riding his bicycle from the sidewalk into the intersection when he was hit, police said.

The truck had been turning east onto Highway 126.

The driver is cooperating and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

