Bicyclist injured in Kennewick after violating traffic laws, according to WSP
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A bicyclist from Richland was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while violating traffic laws, according to Washington State Patrol.
Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday on SR 397 at milepost 16.
RELATED: Suspected DUI driver crashes into bicyclist in Kennewick
Investigators say Elmer Hovermale, 61, was riding a bike south on SR 397, turned left into the roadway, and was struck by a car.
Hovermale was transported to Trios Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, according to a collision report.
RELATED: Bicyclist injured, taken to hospital after hit and run in Mabton
Washington State Patrol says the collision was caused by “inattention.”
Investigators say Hovermale is charged with violating laws while riding a bicycle.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Man shot 3 times in Toppenish, transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
- “Go Now!” Evacuations expanded in Schneider Springs Fire
- Local veteran receives ‘life-changing’ surprise from thrift store volunteer
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.