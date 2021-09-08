Bicyclist injured in Kennewick after violating traffic laws, according to WSP

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A bicyclist from Richland was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while violating traffic laws, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday on SR 397 at milepost 16.

Investigators say Elmer Hovermale, 61, was riding a bike south on SR 397, turned left into the roadway, and was struck by a car.

Hovermale was transported to Trios Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, according to a collision report.

Washington State Patrol says the collision was caused by “inattention.”

Investigators say Hovermale is charged with violating laws while riding a bicycle.

