Bicyclist injured, taken to hospital after hit and run in Mabton

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

MABTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a hit and run late Tuesday night that sent a Grandview man to the hospital.

The hit and run happened around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday near SR 22 and SR 241, according to WSP.

The 57-year-old bicyclist was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Washington State Patrol described the suspect vehicle as “a dark colored sedan.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

