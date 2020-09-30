Bicyclists no longer required to stop at stop signs in WA starting Oct. 1

David Mann

Credit: Phil Gilbert/Flickr

Starting Oct. 1, Washingtonians will have one more thing to pay attention to while driving.

A new law goes into effect that exempts bicyclists from coming to a complete stop at most stop signs on state roadways. This exemption will not give bicyclists the right to disregard traffic.

“[Bicyclists] are still required to yield to other traffic at an intersection with a stop sign,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. “Bicyclists are still required to come to a complete stop for school bus stop signs or for railroad crossings.”

Although fewer cyclists are expected on local roadways as the cold season approaches, the sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay alert.

To read more about the update to the state law, RCW 46.61.190, go here.