Biden and Harris supporters rally in Richland after election decision

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Biden/Harris supporters rally and protest voter suppression

Biden and Harris supporters rallied Saturday afternoon after the former was officially announced as the President-elect.

Dozens lined John Dam Plaza in Richland waving signs and dancing.

Joshua Kosmos said he came out because “there is still work to be done.”

“When I heard the news this morning I was relieved but I think it’s important to realize that for us, the working people, our job isn’t over until we reach liberation,” Kosmos said.

He added that “holding Trump accountable for what has happened” is key to helping the nation move forward.

“Us out here is what makes history happen,” Kosmos said. “It’s the working people that make the rules of history turn.”

A pro-Trump counter-rally is scheduled for Sunday, November 8th.