Oregon man is first Native American to be nominated as national parks directo

by Matt Van Slyke

The White House, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), and the state of Oregon announced on Wednesday that Charles (Chuck) F. Sams III is President Biden’s nominee for Director of the National Park Service.

Sams has worked in state and tribal governments and in the nonprofit natural resource and conservation management fields for over 25 years, according to the White House.

“Today is a proud day for Oregon. Chuck Sams is among Oregon’s finest, and I can’t think of a better person for the important role of National Park Service Director,” Gov. Kate Brown, who appointed Sams as a Northwest Power and Conservation Council member, said Wednesday. “I have worked closely with Chuck for many years, and have witnessed firsthand his unparalleled devotion and service to his Tribe, our state, and our nation.”

Prior to his appointment by Brown, Sams worked as Deputy Executive Director and as Communications Director for the CTUIR, Environmental Health and Safety Officer/Planner in the Tribal Planning Office for the CTUIR.

He has also served as President/Chief Executive Officer of Indian Country Conservancy, Executive Director for the Umatilla Tribal Community Foundation, National Director of the Tribal & Native Lands Program for the Trust for Public Land, Executive Director for the Columbia Slough Watershed Council, Executive Director for the Community Energy Project and President/CEO for Earth Conservation Corps, the Biden administration says.

Sams has served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and Whitman College. He also serves on the boards of the Oregon Cultural Trust and Gray Family Foundation, according to Gov. Brown.

A U.S. Navy veteran and an enrolled member, Cayuse, and Walla Walla, of the CTUIR, Sams holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Concordia University-Portland. He also has a Master of Legal Studies in Indigenous Peoples Law from the University of Oklahoma.

Sams’ Facebook page notes that he went to Pendleton High School.

