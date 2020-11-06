Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Trump.

Biden also took the lead in Georgia early Friday morning.

Trump cannot be reelected if he doesn’t win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, no matter how many other states he wins.

His chances of securing reelection will hinge on the developments in this state.

In conversations with allies in recent days, President Trump has said he has no intention to concede the election to Joe Biden, even if his path to a second term in office is effectively blocked by losses in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Aides, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows, have not attempted to bring Trump to terms of what’s happening and have instead fed his baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him.

