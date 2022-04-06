Big changes coming to Yakima area farmers markets

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two farmers markets in the Yakima area are getting ready to open in May and are letting the community know about changes planned for the upcoming season.

The Valley Mall has taken over management of the Yakima Farmers Market at the corner of Main Street and East Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap and has plans this summer for a scheduling change and expansion.

Located about three miles away, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is set to remain in its current location near Millennium Plaza this season, but plans are in place to start construction this summer on a new venue.

New schedule, community stage planned for Valley Mall Farmers Market

Valley Mall marketing manager Jacob Butler said the market will remain in the location, but will now take place on Saturdays instead of Sundays.

“A lot of people have Sunday as their family day or their church day during the time of the market and they can’t make it,” Butler said.

Butler said they hope transitioning to Saturday will bring in a new demographic and allow people to attend who were previously unable to come due to a conflict with another Sunday activity.

In addition to the scheduling change, Butler said they’re planning to increase the number of vendors and set up a community stage where local musicians can perform while people shop the market.

“We have local partnerships coming up and it’s no longer kind of just a market; we’re really catering to have like a full family event,” Butler said.

The Valley Mall Farmers Market will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays from May 21 through Oct. 15. Butler said anyone wanting to become a vendor or interested in performing should send an email to valleymallfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Construction planned this summer for Downtown Yakima Farmers Market’s new venue

Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president John Baule said this will likely be the last season the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will spend in its usual location on South Third Street, between Yakima and Chestnut avenues.

Baule said Rotarians from three local clubs — Yakima Downtown Rotary, Southwest Rotary and Sunrise Rotary — have been working for the past two years to set up a permanent home for the farmers market.

The clubs finally decided to build the proposed Rotary Marketplace on a grassy area in a parking lot at 15 W. Yakima Ave., which is owned by Yakima Valley Memorial and provides parking spaces for its business services office.

Baule said the plan is to start construction in June on a covered pavilion about 360 feet long that’s designed to look like an old-fashioned outdoor train platform to match the adjacent railroad station.

“We’ll be able to have more vendors,” Baule said. “We will also be able to have more services for them, so they’ll all have power, they’ll have water.”

Baule said if all goes as planned, the marketplace could be completed by the end of fall and provide a venue for other outdoor events in the winter or spring before the farmers market moves in for the 2023 season.

“We’re looking to create something that’s kind of a ‘wow factor,'” Baule said. “It’s really intended to be kind of a draw — so to speak — for the downtown district.”

Baule said the $1.5 million project is funded by the three local Rotary clubs, the nonprofit Yakima Rotary Trust, Rotary District 5060 and private donations.

The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays from May 8 to Oct. 9 at its usual location on South Third Street, between Yakima and Chestnut avenues.

