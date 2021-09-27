Big Changes! Rain and cooler weather move in later today/tonight -Briana
Eastern Washington and Oregon will receive rain from the next system headed into the region.
Warm and muggy start to this Monday morning. Temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
High temperatures will happen early today before rain/cooler weather are ushered in this evening. Expect steady rain from 6pm-midnight. Tuesday will bring drying conditions, with much cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. His in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
