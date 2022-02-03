Big Gulp Bandit stole glasses worth hundreds of dollars from Pasco eyewear store

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen a suspicious man wearing designer eyeglasses while sipping a massive carbonated beverage? There’s a chance that he’s the suspect in a recent theft at a Pasco eyewear shop.

A recent social media post from the Pasco Police alerted the community to a suspect we’ve dubbed the ‘Big Gulp Bandit.’ Police investigators say that he strolled into a local glasses shop with a Big Gulp in hand, perusing the aisles for high-quality eyewear.

Pasco police are calling him a ‘Boujee thief’ because of his high-quality selection of stolen goods. He took an estimated $800 worth of glasses ranging from Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein brands.

Surveillance footage shows the man’s face—though he was wearing a mask that covered his nose and mouth.

He entered the business wearing a black hooded jacket with a white script. His pants and shoes are also dark—but the image isn’t close enough to clarify more details. One thing to note is that the suspect’s hair is quite short—nearly a buzz-cut.

Anyone with information on his identity and/or whereabouts is being urged to contact the Pasco Police Department immediately. The phone number they offered is that of the Kennewick Police Department: (509) 628-0333.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

