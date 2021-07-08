Big ol’ trout shatters Washington state record

LOON LAKE, Wash. — He knew it was big when he first snagged it, and now the state confirms an eastern Washington man’s fish is one for the record books.

Angler Caylun Peterson made the catch on June 26 while fishing in Loon Lake north of Spokane. Since then, state fishery managers have confirmed that the fish set a state record.

The 24.49-pound tiger trout broke the previous record by a full 6 pounds, according to Bruce Baker, an inland fish biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

How did he do it? Peterson was spin fishing in the early-morning hours, using a whole nightcrawler as bait.

“I hooked into that thing and he pulled drag for quite a while before it stopped,” said Peterson.

According to Baker, once Peterson reeled in the record fish, he wasn’t sure he was going to keep it.

“Honestly, I was ecstatic, but tried to let it go because I was thinking in my head that if this thing is this big now, in a year it might be a record,” Peterson laughed. “Well, it turned out it was a record anyway.”

It wasn’t just a case of the right bait at the right time; experience factored in, too. Peterson has been fishing Loon Lake for these fish since he was a kid.

“They fight really good, they eat excellent, they’re just a blast to catch,” Peterson said of tiger trout, according to WDFW.

A measurement confirmed the fish was a new state record, and the official 24.49-pound weight was certified at WDFW’s Spokane office.

The previous record for tiger trout was 18.49 pounds, caught by Kelly Flaherty from Bonaparte Lake in Okanogan County on May 6, 2015.

A tiger trout is a sterile hybrid fish produced by crossing a brown trout with a brook trout. WDFW says the hybrid fish are produced almost exclusively in hatcheries.

In addition to tiger trout, WDFW stocks Loon Lake with jumbo rainbow trout and kokanee.

As for Peterson’s record fish, he’ll be taking it to the taxidermist.

