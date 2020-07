Police find two escaped bison at Spokane park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police spent two hours trying to wrangle two bison found roaming near Underhill Park.

The bison, Hazel and Baxter, belong to a farm in the Glenrose area and escaped sometime early Wednesday morning. Police said they walked all the way down to 11th Ave and were walking through yards.

Police said they have the situation under control and the animals are on their way back home.

WATCH: Two bison were found roaming in Underhill Park this morning. The animals have been safely captured and are heading back to their farm in Glenrose. Video credit: Matthew Callier Posted by 4 News Now on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

