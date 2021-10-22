Black bear or big dog? Large animal spotted roaming in Hermiston

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

HERMISTON, Ore. — What would you do if you went into your backyard for some fresh air and found yourself in a staring contest with a big black bear? For some, panic would ensue. Others might freeze. But your best bet is to go back inside and call your local authorities.

According to a social media post from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, that’s what an employee at the UPS Customer Center on Westport Lane in Hermiston did last night after seeing a large animal roaming a nearby property.

Authorities say the caller contacted dispatch shortly before 1:00 a.m. on October 21, 2021 on a stretch of land off of near his job site. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and spotted what he described as a large bear.

He took a quick picture as shown above and shifted his focus toward notifying the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

Since last night, there have not been any further updates about this creature. It has not been spotted or reported in the Hermiston area since.

However, a majority of commenters on the UCSO’s Facebook page believe that this image is not of a bear, but of a large dog instead! Both the UPS employee and Umatilla County deputy reported seeing a bear.

We’ll leave you to make your own conclusions on what kind of animal this is and will issue an update if Umatilla County authorities announce further details about this appearance.

