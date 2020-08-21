Black Hawk helicopter crews sent in to help with 11,000+ acre Palmer Fire

Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations remain in place for some areas.

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington National is sending Black Hawk helicopter crews to Eastern Washington to assist with the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County.

According to the latest update, the Palmer Fire has burned through an estimated 11,191 acres about seven miles southwest of Oroville and is 0% contained.

Level 3 (leave now) evacuation notices remain in place for these areas:

Wannacut Lake Road (East) from Washburn to Ellemeham Mtn Road

Toats Coulee Road to Chopaka Road, along the Loomis-Oroville Road

Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuations are in place for:

Ellemeham Mtn Road from Ellis Barns Road to Loomis-Oroville Road

Residents under evacuation are being notified by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department. They say evacuation levels ‘could quickly expand’ and they ask residents to be vigilant and leave right away if you see fire.

Evacuated residents can get help from the Red Cross by calling 509-670-5331. For help with livestock evacuations, residents can contact Roger Sawyer at 509-429-8036.

Drivers can expected extra traffic near Loomis, Tonasket and Oroville. Here are the latest road closures:

Wannacut Lake Rd. at Ellemeham Mountain Rd.

Ellis Barns Rd. at Loomis-Oroville Rd.

Blue Lake Rd. at Lake Front Rd.

Washburn Lake Rd. at Loomis-Oroville Rd. to Ellis Barnes Rd.

Ellemeham Mtn Rd. to Ellis Barnes Rd.

Loomis-Oroville Rd. from Toats Coulee to Chopaka Rd.

Firefighters are working around the clock. On Thursday, they focused on defending structures along South Palmer Lake and around the Bull Frog Mountain area.

Nearly 400 people are assigned to the Palmer Fire, and at this point the cause of the fire is still unknown.