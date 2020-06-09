Black Lives Matter group sues SPD over violent crowd control tactics

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A Black Lives Matter group is suing the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days.

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County filed the emergency lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Officers have used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons against crowds that have demonstrated against racism and police brutality.

The department did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons. They promised a ban on using one type of tear gas, but officers used it again.

