Blowing Dust Advisory with wind gusts up to 55 MPH -Kristin

Happy Labor Day!

Waking up this morning to the smell of wildfire smoke in the Tri-Cities area with air quality going down. Also getting reports of ash falling from the sky. With winds currently out of the north, the smoke is likely coming from the Cold Springs fire in Okanogan county. Limit your time outdoors!

Get ready for a windy Labor Day with a strong cold front moving through from north to south. The front will increase our winds by late morning into the afternoon with sustained winds out of the northeast 20 to 30 MPH, gusts up to 55 MPH. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in place starting at 11am until 8pm today with visibilities reduced to less than a mile at times. A Red Flag Warning is in place today from 11am until 11pm with fire danger increasing because of the strong winds and low humidity. No outdoor burning today. And a Wind Advisory is in place today from 9am until 8pm, so make sure to secure any loose items you might have outdoors.

We will notice a big temperature drop today with the cold front. Our high will be around lunchtime in the low 80’s and then drop into the 70’s by afternoon. No rain is expect and most areas will continue to see the sunshine. A chilly night is ahead with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40’s!

Winds will stay a bit breezy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70’s. A warm-up on the way throughout the week with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs in the mid 80’s Wednesday, near 90 Thursday, and low 90’s Friday.