Blowing dust, heavy winds will continue as the High Wind Warning continues through 11pm – Jason

Winds will continue to blow through tonight. We’re already seeing sustained winds in the 20 to 30 MPH as of 3pm. Gusts have been recorded at 40 mph in Ellensburg, and in the upper 30 mph range for the Mid-Columbia.

These conditions will continue into the evening hours, with winds slowing down overnight. The High Wind Warning is good through 11pm tonight, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Blowing dust is also a possibility as the evening wears on.

Make sure you’ve cleared your homes of anything that can fly away, and keep garbage cans indoors if possible.