Blowing dust Monday, big workweek temperature drop -Kristin

Happy Monday!

More winds are expected today with most areas looking at gusts up to 35 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas county from 3PM to 9PM with gusts at times up to 45 MPH. We will see sunshine returning today with a few clouds. A mild afternoon in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Get ready for a BIG drop in temperatures throughout the week! Each day will get cooler and cooler. Look for highs in the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday before dropping into the 40’s Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Our coldest day is expected on Sunday with highs in the low 40’s. That’s almost 25 degrees below average! Our overnight lows will be dropping throughout the week too with our first hard freeze of the season expected. Thursday and Friday morning lows will be close to freezing with our coldest morning on Sunday down into the upper 20’s!

Keeping an eye on SNOW chances too! Snow levels on Wednesday into Wednesday night will drop to around 3500 feet, so there is a chance of a couple of inches of snow falling in the Blues. Locally, we will stay dry. By Friday late in the day into Friday night, we could see a few chilly rain showers. Snow levels will be dropping to near 1400 feet with Rattlesnake Mountain possibly getting a dusting of snow.