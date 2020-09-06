“Blue Lives Murder” rally held in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Black Lives Matter crowd gathered across the street from the Columbia Center Mall Saturday to show support for those killed by police.

Around 50 people rallied at the event designed to call for the dismantling of the Special Investigation Unit.

The title of the event on Facebook was “Blue Lives Murder.”

The rally started at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Columbia Center Blvd. and W Canal Dr.

