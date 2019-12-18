Bluewood opens for ski season on Friday

DAYTON, Wash. — Bluewood is opening for ski season on Friday, Dec. 20.

The ski resort is at 190 Bluewood Ln. about 30 minutes south of Dayton. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lifts open at 9 a.m.

Bluewood plans to stay open every day until Sunday, Jan. 5 except for Christmas. After that, it will switch to regular operating hours from Wednesday to Sunday.

This year, Bluewood is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The resort was founded in 1979.

Visit the Ski Bluewood’s website for more information.

