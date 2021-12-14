Bluewood opens for this year’s ski season starting on December 17

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Ski Bluewood, Facebook

DAYTON, Wash. — Southeast Washington’s go-to ski destination is set to open Friday morning with Bluewood announcing the start of the 2021-22 season kicking off on December 17.

The ‘Ski Bluewood’ team took to social media to make the formal announcement on Monday. They say that there are approximately 30 inches of snow at the summit and 24 inches at the base; clearing skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes with confidence.

READ: Chop your own Christmas tree from the Umatilla National Forest



With that in mind, crews are working on the mountain to shovel and plow snow while others prepare the lodge and groom the trail for visitors from across the region.

Bluewood will open daily from Dec. 17 to Christmas Eve, though no one will be allowed on the slopes on Christmas. They will re-open on December 26 through January 2. If you would like to refer to the Bluewood operating schedule, click here.

RELATED: Schweitzer reopening ski operations Tuesday, other local mountains look to open soon

With the second-highest base elevation in the entirety of Washington state, Bluewood has something special to offer anyone. Lifts will begin operating at 9:00 a.m. with guest services, dining, tickets, rentals and retail opening at 8:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Mail your Christmas list at Yakima’s drive-thru Letters to Santa event

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.