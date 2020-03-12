Blustery with snow possible this weekend -Kristin

Head outside today and enjoy one more day of sunshine before winter returns!

A strong low pressure system will move into the Pacific Northwest Friday with rain showers developing tomorrow morning into the afternoon. It might even start off as a wintry mix early in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. On and off rain showers will continue through most of the day Friday. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40’s.

With the colder air moving in behind the cold front Friday night, we will see a transition over to snow showers around 9 or 10PM. Many will wake up Saturday morning with snow falling around the area. Highest snow chances Saturday morning. Tapering off a bit in the afternoon. Winds will pick up Saturday with gusts 30 to 40 MPH. Much colder Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 30’s. We might even see a flurry or two sticking around Sunday morning before clearing out. Up to 1 inches of snow will be possible (isolated amounts up to 2 inches). Higher amounts in the mountains – Cascades up to 1 foot of snow.

Back to sunshine and warmer temperatures next week with highs back into the 40’s and 50’s.