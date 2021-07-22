BMHS reduces adoption fees to just $5 + Meet Layla and Cosette!

by Dylan Carter

Cosette (L) and Layla (R) are up for adoption and are available to be fostered from the Blue Mountain Humane Society.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) dedicates resources to provide the best possible lives for animals in need of help. Thanks to financial support from community partners, you can adopt a pet from the Human Society at a reduced cost for a limited time.

According to a representative of the Blue Mountain Humane Society, you can adopt a pet at a reduced fee of just $5 through Tuesday, July 27th. Please be advised that a licensing fee will still be applied (Just $15 for Walla Walla residents), but everything else is included in the reduced cost. Pets from the BMHS are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, come with a free first visit to the vet and free health insurance for the first month.

There aren’t very many better times to adopt from the Blue Mountain Humane Society! If you’d like to learn more about animals that are currently up for adoption, click here to visit their website.

Below are profiles of two lovable animals seeking a loving family to welcome them into their home.

The longest resident of the Blue Mountain Humane Society, 2-year-old Cosette is a loving dog with unique coloring and a wonderful attitude. Having been at the Humane Society since February, Cosette is ready to find her home!

With big brown eyes and a beautiful brindle coat reminiscent of a tiger, Cosette is well-trained and keeps calm even when other animals around her are acting chaotically. She is described by handlers as poised and sweet with a thumping tail that will wag all day. She’s extremely happy to be around people and even gets excited to meet the UPS delivery driver who visits BMHS.

She’s kind and gentle; generally sitting patiently to be pet by friends and visitors. Handlers believe that she’d be best with older kids because of her energy and strength, but she may be a great fit for any family. Cosette has a positive temperament and loves to be around people, which she shows with wiggles and energy.

She doesn’t have much experience living with children or other dogs, so prospective families are encouraged to meet her to see if she’s a good fit for your home.

Cosette loves snuggles and can be somewhat of a lap dog. She provides unconditional love and companionship, making her an incredible best friend. Handlers want to see her in a home that can provide lots of love from a family that’s not afraid to play fetch.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering Cosette, click here and scroll to the bottom for applications.

Next up is ‘Lovely Layla,’ an incredible athlete with little floppy ears and a big smile. Handlers say that she’s ready for the Doggy Olympics because of her incredible leaps, tippy-toe dance, mid-air catches, and love of a good run.

Layla is a fun-loving dog who would do best with an athletic family who can ensure she gets her exercise. Her butterscotch-colored coat is soft as can be to match her sweet temperament and good behavior. She knows how to sit, shake, and behave on a walk. She’s a smart doggy, and while she’s got plenty of energy, she also loves to snuggle up at the end of a long day and show lots of love.

BMHS handlers believe Layla would do best in a family as she loves people and tends to build relationships with everyone who gives her the time and attention she deserves. She’s ready for all of the love you can give her, so if you’re interested in adopting or fostering her, click here and scroll down for applications.

