BMW hits Pasco pedestrian, flees with broken windshield

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Local authorities are looking for the driver of a silver 4-door-BMW sedan who is accused of hitting a pedestrian in the roadway and fleeing the scene on Tuesday evening.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, a male pedestrian was crossing W Lewis St northbound at the intersection with N 8th Ave around 5:20 p.m. on November 16.

This pedestrian was struck by the driver of the BMW, who was heading eastbound on Lewis St. and failed to stop or alert Pasco police to the collision.

Pasco police officers, firefighters and medics responded to the intersection and made contact with the victim, who was alert and talking when they arrived. He has since been transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation and further care.

No further details on his condition have been announced publically.

The suspect vehicle is described as a later-model BMW with silver wheels and a shattered windshield. The license plate may have begun with ‘BJJ’ or something similar, according to local authorities.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, you’re urged to contact the Pasco Police Department’s non-emergency line ASAP at (509-628-0333). You can ask for Officer Decker and reference Case No. 21-34695.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

