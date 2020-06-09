Board of Health approves Phase 2 applications for Benton, Franklin counties

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Board of Health approved applications Tuesday for Benton and Franklin counties to apply for Phase 2 reopening.

Soon after, the Benton County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting during which they voted unanimously to send Benton County’s application to the Washington State Department of Health, which has the final say on whether a county is a approved to move forward in Gov Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners will be holding a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss Franklin County’s application.

Under Phase 2, bars and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity as well as in-store retail, barbers and hair salons, gyms and pet grooming businesses.

