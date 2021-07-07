Boardman duo arrested for building explosive devices in Morrow County

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Oregon State Police (OSP) Bomb Squad was deployed to assist with the arrest of two men who were in possession of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) just outside the Boardman city limits on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted to the IEDs inside of a shed on Shoemake Road in the Boardman area around 8:39 a.m. on July 6. One of the two men is suspected of building the explosive device as well. Boardman Police alerted the Morrow County Sheriff since the location was outside of the city limits.

Authorities from the Sheriff’s Office and the Boardman Police Department allegedly saw one of the male suspects chucking three objects into a nearby field as local authorities approached the shed. The OSP Bomb Squad was deployed out of Pendleton to assist and made all three of the devices safe before proceeding with their investigation. Those three devices were determined to be destructive and pose a threat to cause major bodily harm.

Morrow County Sheriff’s officials interviewed the male suspect in the field when another suspect arrived on the scene. He was also interviewed by local authorities.

Suspects Adrian Lee Ahumada, 37, of Boardman, and Brenden Kane Strickland, 19, of Clarkston, WA were both taken into custody and booked into the Umatilla County Jail for three charges of Unlawful Manufacturing of Destructive Device and three counts of Possession of a Destructive Device. Authorities have set bail at $60,000 for each of the suspects involved.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by the authorities.

