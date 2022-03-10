Boardman shooting suspect identified as armed and dangerous after fatal incident

by Dylan Carter

HEPPNER, Ore. — A 58-year-old man was shot to death in Boardman on Wednesday night, and Morrow County authorities have released the identity of a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement across Northern Oregon is searching for 39-year-old Caleb Marion Beehler of Boardman, Oregon. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 175 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He allegedly left the scene of the crime in a Red Chevy Cavalier with the OR license plate No. 058BLH.

A 9-1-1 call was placed at 6:31 p.m. on March 9 from a woman at a residence on Olson Road. She reported a family altercation followed by a loud gunshot.

Authorities rushed to the scene from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department, and Morrow County District Attorney’s Office. They also issued an “Attempt to Locate” Bulletin to authorities statewide so they would be on the lookout.

If you see Beehler, you’re urged not to make contact with him in any way. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with details that may help in their search is urged to contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317.

The name of the victim has not been released at the time of this publishing.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

