Boat passenger missing after mishap on Columbia River

Associated Press by Associated Press

Courtesy: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via KPTV

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River.

Emergency workers responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water.

The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat but the passenger did not resurface after he submerged.

