Boat stolen from Pasco home leads to police investigation

by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a theft after large boat was reported stolen over the weekend.

Pasco Police Department

On Sunday, police said the 1988 Bayliner was stolen from the 2500 block of Road 80 between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The 1988 white Bayliner 2850 Ciera Sunbridge has Washington registration WN6031LE, according to photos provided by police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the boat you’re asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

