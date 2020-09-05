Boater safety is a priority during Labor Day weekend in the Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding boaters to be safe during one of the busiest weekends of the year on the water.

Labor Day weekend in the Tri-Cities is unique this year, especially on the Columbia River.

This Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told KAPP-KVEW that a section of the Columbia River from the Blue Bridge to Hydro Island will be closed to boaters.

The closure is from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday for the “Over The River Drive-In Air Show.”

The three day event brought to you by HAPO and the Tri-City Water Follies kicked off on Friday.

“Be advised that there’s probably going to be a lot of people anchored and there’s probably going to be a lot of people getting into the water,” said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Safford.

Officials are urging the community to stay hydrated on the water because of high temperatures throughout the Tri-Cities.

