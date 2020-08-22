Boaters for Trump rally rides along the Columbia River

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Nearly 50 boats gathered on the Columbia River Saturday afternoon in support of President Donald Trump.

The rally started at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon with many boats departing from Columbia Point Marina.

A small crowd gathered along the banks of the Columbia River in Columbia Point Marina Park and waved to people in boats as they cruised by.

On Facebook, the event states that the Trump supporters will be out on the water until 8:00 p.m.

