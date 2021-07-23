Boating canceled on Day 1 of the Tri-City Water Follies; F-35 fighter jet dazzles instead

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: F-35A Demonstration Team, Facebook

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Testing and qualifying rounds of the 2021 Tri-City Water Follies, which include the Columbia Cup, were canceled for Friday, July 23 due to an abundance of vegetation in the water that hydroplane experts deemed unsafe for high-speed boating. However, event organizers expect it to be cleared up through the afternoon/evening so that Saturday’s events can be held without any conflict.

According to Event Director Kathy Powell, a team from the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers expressed serious concern over a mass of grass on the Columbia River, which serves as a hydroplane course for the event.

Since these boats are such finely-tuned vehicles, vegetation poses a legitimate threat. If the grass were to get wrapped around a boat’s propellers while traveling at 200 MPH, it would mean big trouble for the boat’s occupants.

Cleaning efforts are underway to remove the grass from the body of water in time for this weekend’s events. Meanwhile, the HAPO “Over the River” Airshow caught the attention of people from across the Tri-Cities when an F-35 fighter jet soared over the Columbia River.

Spectators took in the HAPO “Over the River” Airshow around 11:00 a.m. on Friday as people from throughout the Northwest arrive for the Tri-City Water Follies.

