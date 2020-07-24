Bodies of two drowning victims found in Yakima River

Yakima River

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A group of rafters found a man and woman dead in the Yakima River on Thursday.

The 56-year-old woman and 62-year-old man, both from Cle Elum, are believed to have drowned in an accident while fishing from a pontoon boat, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. They were found around 2:30 p.m. under a log jam south of the Ringer Loop boat launch.

Deputies are contacting their families before releasing their identities.

