Bodies of woman, son believed to be in truck found in river

by Associated Press

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Searchers have found a pickup submerged in the Snoqualmie River near Fall City about 36 hours after the driver lost control while driving on Highway 202, authorities said.

The Seattle Times reports a woman and her child are presumed dead inside, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer said the Chevrolet Silverado was found upside down Monday afternoon. With daylight waning, Meyer said a Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team would recover the bodies Tuesday.

Eastside Fire & Rescue and the Fall City Fire Department also aided in the search.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 35-year-old Carnation man was driving and lost control around 2 a.m. Sunday while trying to turn left, rolling into the river.

The driver and an 8-month-old child survived and the driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

But while Trooper Rick Johnson had said the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested, jail records show he had not been booked as of Monday afternoon. Johnson could not be reached Monday by the newspaper for additional details.

The driver’s name and the names of the others haven’t been released. Though the woman’s son was initially reported to be 8, Meyers said the boy was later reported to be 6 years old.

