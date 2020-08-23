Body and dash cam videos released of Othello officer involved shooting

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Central Basin Investigative Team

OTHELLO, Wash. — The Central Basin Investigative Team has released the body and dash cam videos of the officer involved shooting on August 5.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to Facebook on Friday. Due to the graphic content, visit the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to watch the video in its entirety.

The Columbia Basin Investigative team released body cam footage of Officer Eduardo Martinez, who fired his weapon on August 5.

The video released starts as officers approach a wanted Aaron Urbina, as he is walking down an Othello street with a female.

The dash cam video from Officer Martinez’s vehicle shows two officers attempting to make contact with Urbina before he ran.

Urbina was later taken into custody after fleeing the scene.

