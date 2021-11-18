Body found at Easton quarry launches KCSO death investigation

by Dylan Carter

EASTON, Wash. — The body of a middle-aged woman was located near an active quarry in Kittitas County on Wednesday, launching an investigation by detectives based out of the region.

According to an alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that a body was found near an active quarry in Easton on the morning of November 17.

When they arrived, deputies found the body of a middle-aged white woman with tattoos and shoulder-length hair with the tips dyed pink.

Her body was laid out in the hillside rock cliffs formed by the quarry. Authorities have not released any further details about the woman, her identity, or any leads they may have on how she ended up there.

However, this woman’s death is being investigated by detectives from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. Her exact cause of death has not been identified.

Now, local authorities are turning to the community they serve for further details regarding this woman’s death. If you have any information that may contribute to their investigation, you’re urged to call Kittcom at 509-925-853.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed by the authorities.

