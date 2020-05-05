Body found in car that drove into Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found in a car that drove into the Spokane River late Monday night, according to Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger.

Authorities said the victim was a passenger, but have not identified the person at this time.

Police said the crash happened late Monday night along E. South Riverton. The car hit a parked car and went into the river.

The teenage driver was rescued by bystanders and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said rescuers did not find the body until Tuesday morning because of the dangerous condition of the river Monday night.

Dive teams have since recovered the body and the car from the river.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police said vehicular homicide charges could be a possibility.

