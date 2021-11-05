Body found in Parker orchard by agricultural worker

Deputies believe the deceased is a 32-year-old Yakima man, but are waiting on an autopsy to confirm

by Emily Goodell

PARKER, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found on a property in Parker, which is about five miles north of Wapato.

An agricultural worker called 911 at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after they found a body laying on the ground next to a parked vehicle in an orchard north of the intersection of Parker Bridge Road and North Track Road.

Arriving deputies blocked off the area and located the body where the agricultural worker told dispatchers it would be. Detectives believe the deceased is a 32-year-old man with an address listed in Yakima.

Investigators were not immediately able to determine what likely caused the man’s death.

“There weren’t any obvious signs of trauma,” sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said. “There weren’t any entry or exit wounds like with a pistol or a shotgun. There weren’t any stab wounds that we could find.”

However, deputies do believe foul play was involved and are investigating the case as a homicide.

Deputies said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, at which point they should be able to provide an update including the man’s identity and the manner and cause of his death.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or 1-800-572-0490. People can also provide tips — including anonymous tips — to Yakima County Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app, by calling 509-248-9980 or 1-800-248-9980 or online here.

