Body found in parking lot of Pasco Vision Clinic

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A man was found dead in a car in the Pasco Vision Clinic parking lot Monday evening.

The man, who authorities described as being middle-aged, was found unresponsive in the parking lot on West Court Street near Highway 395 around 5:50 p.m, according to Pasco police.

Police said people in the area were notified by the app Pulsepoint that CPR was needed. They said someone had already started CPR before medics arrived.

Unfortunately, attempts to revive the man were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are trying to determine if foul play is suspected.

