Body found inside burned home in White Swan

David Mann by David Mann

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — The Yakima County Coroner’s Office says a body was found inside a burned home in White Swan on Monday.

First responders were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 300 block of Coburn Loop before discovering the body.

Coroner Jim Curtice said the body belonged to a man in his 50s. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

Curtice said an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death.

The FBI and Yakama Tribal Police are investigating.

Comments

comments